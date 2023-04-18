Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after buying an additional 510,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 42,055 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $93.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

