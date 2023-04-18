Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

