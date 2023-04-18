Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,508 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $53,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. 1,865,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743,566. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

