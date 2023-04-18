Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. 2,703,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,592,473. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

