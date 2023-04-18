Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,932 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $107.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,878. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.