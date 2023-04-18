Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 301,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,399. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.