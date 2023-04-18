Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $211.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.