Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after buying an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $82.42. 1,331,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,588. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

