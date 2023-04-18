Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 187,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 529% from the previous session’s volume of 29,873 shares.The stock last traded at $118.89 and had previously closed at $119.81.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $799.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.74.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
