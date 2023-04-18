Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 130.7% in March

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,630,000 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the March 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,552,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.09. 6,371,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,582. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,080 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.