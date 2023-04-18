Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average is $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

