Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $42,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.75. 141,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $180.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

