Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Position Decreased by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.30. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $154.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

