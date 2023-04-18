Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 10.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,295. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.