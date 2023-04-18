VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Up 5.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 108,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 62,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in VEON by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 891.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 704,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

