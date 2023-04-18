Verge (XVG) Market Cap Achieves $42.06 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $42.06 million and $982,115.24 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,461.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.00346352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00073602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00544676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00448866 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,906,969 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

