Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $42.70 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Verge has a total market cap of $42.70 million and $1.45 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,325.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00334992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00071974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00536399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00439065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,919,007 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,919,013 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

