Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

VZ stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

