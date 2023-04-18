Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 929,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,118. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.41 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

