Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VET. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.64.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.44. 454,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.41 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

