VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,886 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 4.85% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $40,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,493,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $75.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

