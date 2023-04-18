Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Acquires 9 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court acquired 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($19.37) per share, with a total value of £140.85 ($174.30).
Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Court purchased 8 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,876 ($23.21) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($185.72).
Victrex Stock Up 0.6 %
VCT opened at GBX 1,577 ($19.51) on Tuesday. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,510.30 ($18.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.17). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,709.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,704.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,817.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.
Victrex Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($27.10) to GBX 2,310 ($28.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
