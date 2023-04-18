Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Acquires 9 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court acquired 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($19.37) per share, with a total value of £140.85 ($174.30).

On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Court purchased 8 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,876 ($23.21) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($185.72).

VCT opened at GBX 1,577 ($19.51) on Tuesday. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,510.30 ($18.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.17). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,709.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,704.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,817.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,896.55%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($27.10) to GBX 2,310 ($28.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

