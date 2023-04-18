Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.
Vishay Precision Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Precision Group
In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,980,538.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $2,454,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.