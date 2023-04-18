Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.24 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,980,538.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $2,454,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.