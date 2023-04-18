Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,467,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,037,008 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public accounts for approximately 5.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $126,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,013,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 654,553 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 516,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 53,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 375,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.28.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
