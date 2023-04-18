Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,467,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,037,008 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public accounts for approximately 5.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $126,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,013,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 654,553 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 516,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 53,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 375,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

