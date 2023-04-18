Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.17. The company had a trading volume of 252,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,483. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average is $151.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

