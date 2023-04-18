Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,903,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,461,223. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $347.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.56.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

