Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.14. 165,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,260. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.47 and a 200 day moving average of $228.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $278.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.