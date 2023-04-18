Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.05. 84,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average of $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

