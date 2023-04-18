VRES Trading Down 1.2% This Week (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. VRES has a total market cap of $91.24 million and $709.98 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024054 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,481.58 or 1.00001382 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About VRES

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.0348155 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $195.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

