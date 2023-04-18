W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Buys 1,045 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

