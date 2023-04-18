W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of W.W. Grainger worth $176,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $660.37. 12,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,031. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $669.60 and its 200 day moving average is $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

