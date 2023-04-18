Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $107.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.23.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.