Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $34.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.07 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after buying an additional 235,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,814,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

