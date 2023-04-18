Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 3.1%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.74. 371,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,922,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.