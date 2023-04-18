Wedbush Lowers Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target to $14.00

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 165.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

KNTE opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 71,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.