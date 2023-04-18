Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $116,530,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $3,565,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $218.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79. The company has a market cap of $567.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

