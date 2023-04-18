Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average is $171.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

