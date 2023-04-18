Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48.
Novartis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
