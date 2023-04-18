Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

