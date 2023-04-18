Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,683,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

