Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 12,475 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Insider Activity at Fortive

Fortive Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

