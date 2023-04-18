Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,624 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

