Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 551 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after acquiring an additional 512,496 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,760,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.90. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

