Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 730 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after buying an additional 110,819 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after buying an additional 565,324 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.