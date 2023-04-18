West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

West Japan Railway stock opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $43.73.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.