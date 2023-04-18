West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,880,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $362.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.72. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $382.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

