West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.00.
WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance
Shares of WST opened at $362.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.72. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $382.83.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
See Also
