Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.15

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 37566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WABC shares. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 202.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $863,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Stories

