Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 927.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 272,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 246,238 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,992,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 617,742 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

