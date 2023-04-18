WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

NYSE:WYY opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 25.06%.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

