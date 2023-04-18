Windsor Group LTD Invests $210,000 in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

