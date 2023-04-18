WINkLink Market Cap Reaches $88.66 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $88.66 million and $8.50 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009154 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $9,018,114.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

